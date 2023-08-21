Rupee trades up at 83.07 to a dollar ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole speech

The US central bank's July meeting minutes show most officials were concerned about rising inflation, possibly leading to more tightening

The rupee opened marginally higher against US dollar in a thinly traded market on August 21 ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole speech this week.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 83.07 a dollar, up 0.06 percent from its previous close of 83.11. It opened at 83.06 to a dollar and is still 0.2 percent away from its record low. Last time, the rupee hit a record low intraday of 83.29 on October 20, 2022. Local equity markets remained volatile, falling for 13 out of 18 trading sessions.

"Asia braced for disappointment as investors waited to see how serious Beijing was about its policy easing through widely expected rate cuts, having so far disappointed with stimulus steps. China cut its lending benchmarks of one year by 10 bps this morning," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

In addition to anticipating news of stimulus in China, the dollar remained robust at the beginning of the week, sustaining its position of strength after five weeks of consecutive growth. Investors are eagerly awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium to assess the possibility of interest rates stabilising as the ongoing hiking cycle concludes.

The US central bank's July minutes of the meeting show most officials were concerned about rising inflation, possibly leading to more tightening. However, two officials preferred keeping the rates unchanged, indicating a rare difference in opinion compared to recent times.

Asian currencies were trading weaker. China's Renminbi fell 0.29 percent, Indonesian rupiah lost 0.22 percent, South Korean won 0.18 percent, Philippines peso 0.15 percent, and Taiwan dollar 0.08 percent. Thai Baht gained 0.24 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.367, down 0.01 percent from its previous close of 103.375.

With inputs from Bloomberg