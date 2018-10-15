App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee slumps 26 paise to 73.83 on rising crude prices

Dealers said a spurt in dollar demand from importers dragged down the domestic currency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee snapped its three-session gaining streak to end 26 paise lower at 73.83 against the US dollar on October 15 after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Dealers said a spurt in dollar demand from importers dragged down the domestic currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee opened lower at 73.80 and lost further ground to hit an intra-day low of 74.07 against the US dollar on strong demand for the American currency from importers.

However, the rupee clawed back some lost ground and finally settled the day at 73.83, down by 26 paise, posting its first loss after three consecutive days of gain at the interbank foreign exchange market.

related news

"Rupee continued to be under pressure as oil prices started to move-up due to sudden spurt in tension between the US and Saudi Arabia," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading higher by 0.98 percent, at $81.79 per barrel as investors were worried over US relations with the world's top oil producer Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. .

On October 12, the rupee had zoomed 55 paise to 73.57, marking the biggest jump in over three weeks.

Unabated foreign fund outflows also dragged down the domestic currency. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to tune of Rs 1,322 crore on October 12, provisional data showed.

Forex traders believe the weakness in rupee was owing to rising crude oil prices.

Moreover, subdued trend at other Asian markets, following worries over Sino-US trade disputes, a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and signs of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve also had an impact on the trading sentiment.

"We look for the USD/INR to head towards 75.0 factoring in our base case of at least four hikes by the US Fed over the year, which will be dollar and rates positive," DBS Bank Economist Radhika Rao said in a research note.

The Financial Benchmarks (India) set the reference rate for the dollar at 73.9708 per dollar.

The reference rate for euro was fixed at 85.4895 and for the British pound at 97.0832. The reference rate for Japanese yen was 66.08 per 100 yen.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 06:42 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.