App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee skids 24 paise to close at 73.56 against US dollar

Brent crude, the international benchmark, again went past the $80-mark to quote $80.14 per barrel on October 22, putting pressure on the local unit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared its early gains to settle 24 paise lower at 73.56 against the US dollar October 22 due to steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency.

The rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities and the crude oil breaching the $80 per barrel mark on geo-political worries related to killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, again went past the $80-mark to quote $80.14 per barrel on October 22, putting pressure on the local unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a higher note at 73.36 and gained further ground to hit an intra-day high of 73.19 against the US dollar.

related news

But it failed to hold onto the gains and fell back to settle at the day's low level of 73.56, showing a loss of 24 paise or 0.33 percent over the previous close.

The rupee had settled at 73.32 against the US dollar October 19.

Unabated capital outflows by foreign funds, and heavy selling in domestic equities dampened the sentiment, dealers said.

The BSE Sensex gave up all its early gains of over 435 points to end 181 points lower at 34,134.38 on October 22.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 618.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) had net sold shares worth Rs 2.14 crore on October 19 as per provisional data.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 73.3025 and for rupee/euro at 84.5730. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 95.9305 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen was 65.02.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 06:39 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.