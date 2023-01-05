 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee rises alongside Asian peers and on oil price relief

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

The Indian rupee rose against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by an uptick in most Asian currencies and a further decline in oil prices.

The rupee last traded at 82.5550 to the dollar, up from 82.8025 in the previous session.

The offshore Chinese yuan, the Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit were all up 0.3% against the dollar.

Brent crude futures inched higher to $78.90 per barrel after a near 9.5% decline in the previous two sessions -- their worst two-day fall to begin the year in over three decades -- on worries over the demand outlook.

Traders who are short USD/INR will be hoping that oil prices is the trigger that pushes the dollar below the 82.40-82.50 support, a dealer at a private bank said.

Thursday's session was a small win for rupee bulls, the trader said.