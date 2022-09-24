English
    Rupee has held up very well against dollar compared to other currencies: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the rupee has "held back very well" against the US dollar when compared to other currencies.

    Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

    "If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies, it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well," she told reporters here.
