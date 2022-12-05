 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Rupee falls 52 paise to close at 81.85 against US dollar on forex outflows, firm crude

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST

Forex traders said a weak dollar in the overseas market cushioned the downside for the local unit.

The rupee pared its initial gains to settle down by 52 paise at a nearly two-week low of 81.85 against the US dollar on Monday weighed down by weak domestic markets, forex outflows and a rise in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said a weak dollar in the overseas market cushioned the downside for the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.26, but pared the gains and ended at 81.85, down 52 paise which is its biggest single-day loss in over six weeks.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intraday high of 81.25 and a low of 81.87. On Friday, the rupee had settled down by 7 paise at 81.33 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 104.44. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.82 per cent to USD 87.13 per barrel.

According to Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the Indian rupee depreciated on Monday on weak domestic markets and higher crude oil prices. However, the weak US dollar cushioned the downside.