Rupee falls 28 paise to 82.65 against US dollar

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.32 against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.30 and 82.65. It finally settled at 82.65 against the American currency, a fall of 28 paise against its previous close.

Traders said negative sentiment in the domestic equity market also hit the domestic currency.

The rupee declined by 28 paise to 82.65 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a strong greenback against major currencies overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows.

This is the third consecutive day of decline in the rupee.