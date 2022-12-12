 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 25 paise to close at 82.53 against US dollar

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.54 against the greenback and witnessed a high of 82.50 and a low of 82.74.

The rupee declined 25 paise to close at 82.53 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, pressured by a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity markets and foreign capital outflows ahead of macroeconomic data announcements.

Forex traders said risk-off sentiment in global markets also weighed on the local unit.

It finally settled at 82.53, down 25 paise over its previous close of 82.28.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 percent lower at 104.79.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.02 percent to $75.32 per barrel.