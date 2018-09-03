App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee depreciation not always leads to export growth : EEPC

EEPC officials said the key lies in improving the domestic efficiency levels so that the cost of production is brought down.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Contrary to popular belief that rupee depreciation helps exporters, currency volatility not always brings benefits for the fraternity, EEPC India said.

"Our view has been that it is a stable currency that helps exporters, providing them with predictability of dealing with the buyers. Any fluctuation and volatility on either side does not help," EEPC India chairman Ravi Sehgal said in a release.

Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) said the country's engineering export growth shrunk to single digit at 9.4 percent in July, from sharp increases in the previous few months even as the rupee was depreciating against the US dollar during the month.

It was a demonstration that a stronger dollar is not the only growth driver and does not always lead to export momentum, EEPC India said in an internal study recently.

"Rupee depreciated more in July (6.56 percent) as compared to June (5.19 percent). But did exports grow at a higher rate and was there a currency depreciation advantage? No, exports in July this year expanded at a lesser pace of 9.37 percent than 14.17 percent in June. The dollar appreciation, conversely, is also making the raw material for exports expensive," EEPC officials said.

The rupee strengthened by 23 paise in early trade Monday to 70.77 against the US dollar.

EEPC officials said the key lies in improving the domestic efficiency levels so that the cost of production is brought down.

Engineering exports had grown by 18.92 percent in April, 2018, 14.59 percent in May, 14.17 percent in June and 9.37 percent in July, a release said.

EEPC pointed out that the best thing in the interest of exporters is a stable currency. In any case, the present depreciation of rtupee should get a contextual perspective that it is not the Indian currency alone which has lost ground against the US dollar.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Business #India

