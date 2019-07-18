Run-ins with Punjab CM, pictures hugging Pak army chief: The many controversies of Navjot Singh Sidhu's political life

Navjot Singh Sidhu is once again in the headlines after offering to resign as Punjab cabinet minister. The cricketer-turned-politician, who has an active political career of 15 years, has straddled a rough pitch, with both appreciation and controversies coming his way from time to time.



My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl

— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

While his speeches have often invited trouble, the recent Kartarpur Corridor row heralded more problems for the 55-year-old leader.

Early political life

Sidhu had entered the politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 and contested from Amritsar in the Lok Sabha elections. In the first major hiccup of his political career, Sidhu did not get a ticket to contest from Amritsar in 2014 general elections. Sherry, as he is popularly known, was adamant to contest only from the Amritsar seat and therefore, did not take up any other constituency to contest polls.

He was later given membership of the Rajya Sabha by the BJP in 2016. He took the position, only to resign within three months.

In the same year, he launched an outfit called 'Awaaz-e-Punjab' and pledged that he would work for Punjab’s ‘redemption’ through his outfit. But in January 2017, he took another political leap and formally joined the Congress in Rahul Gandhi’s presence.

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

In 2017, Sidhu quit the BJP and joined the Congress, which formed the government in the state the same year. Sidhu contested and won from Amritsar East and was given Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments in the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led government.

However, soon after the government was formed, Sidhu was caught in the middle of a controversy over his appearance as a celebrity judge on a popular TV comedy show. He overcame the row and continued to perform the roles of a minister and a TV show judge, simultaneously.

Kartarpur Corridor Controversy

The most controversial row in Sidhu's political career came in 2018 when he visited Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Imran Khan. He grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as he was pictured embracing Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On his return from Pakistan, Sidhu defended his actions, asking what was he supposed to do when someone tells him that "we belong to the same culture" and talks of opening the route to the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Another row that erupted out of Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan was the fact that he missed former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral to attend the ceremony in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, his speeches have always been cause for trouble. His comment on the dastardly Pulwama attack when he said "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation of Pakistan and can you blame an individual?", communal remarks in Bihar where he urged Muslim voters belonging to the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency to not "split" their votes, announcement to quit politics if the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the polls in Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani, and more.

Sidhu vs Singh

Sidhu not only invited the hatred of the common man after he hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa but also annoyed Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. The ex-Army officer had said: "I'm against it... The man should understand that our soldiers are getting killed.”

The flashpoint between Sidhu and Singh came to fore months later after Sidhu was not invited to share the dais with party chief Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Moga. Apparently, Sidhu skipped poll campaigning for Lok Sabha polls 2019 after the incident.

The differences between the two deepened after polls. Under fire from CM Amarinder Singh for Congress' "poor performance" in urban areas in the elections, Sidhu skipped the first Cabinet meeting after the polls and asserted he could not be "taken for granted".

On June 6, Singh divested Sidhu of the local government and tourism and cultural affairs departments and allotted him the power and new and renewable energy portfolios.

Miffed with this change, Sidhu resigned from the Punjab cabinet. Singh is yet to decide upon his resignation.