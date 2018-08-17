App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Kerala government today described as "completely baseless" rumours being spread in social media sites like WhatsApp and Facebook that the Mullaperiyar dam has developed some cracks.

"This rumour is completely baseless and the dam has not developed any cracks as alleged.

Catch the LIVE updates on the flood situation in Kerala here. 

These rumours are creating unnecessary panic among people living in downstream in the Periyar catchment," Water Resources secretary Tinku Biswal said.

In a letter to DGP Loknath Behara, she wanted the Cyber cell to trace the source of the rumours and take immediate action against them.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:08 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala floods

