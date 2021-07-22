MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rules changed for retired officers planning to write books to prevent 'loss to the country': Government

Many retired officers have expressed concern over the said rules, terming them unreasonable and said it was an effort to muzzle them.

Aman Sharma
July 22, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Rules were recently changed for retired officers planning to write on sensitive subjects pertaining to their erstwhile organisations, to prevent “a loss to the country”, the government has told Parliament.

The Centre last month amended the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, prohibiting retired officials of security and intelligence organisations from publishing anything related to “domain of the organisation, including reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organisation” without prior clearance from the head of the organisation. Pension of the officer could be withheld if he did so.

Minister of State for Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Jitendra Singh has told Parliament that prior to amendment, it was up to the official to decide whether the published material falls in the prescribed prohibited categories or not and if the officer felt that the material he is going to publish does not fall in prohibited category then he could publish it without any prior approval from the government.

“Later on, in case Government comes to a conclusion that the published material comes or falls under the category of prohibited material, a loss to the country would have already happened. To prevent such situations, the current amendment has been made,” the minister has said, explaining the rationale behind the said decision.

Many retired officers have expressed concern over the said rules, terming them unreasonable and said it was an effort to muzzle them.

Close

Related stories

The minister however told Parliament that stakeholders, including the Intelligence or Security Organizations, were consulted before amending the rules.
Aman Sharma is a writer at News18
Tags: #Current Affairs #defence #India
first published: Jul 22, 2021 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.