RTI reveals Rs 93.82 crore deposited in single Jan Dhan account: Report

Reply to an Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that Rs 93.82 crore were deposited in a single Jan Dhan bank account opened in United Bank of India (UBI), according to a report by Moneylife.

The RTI reply revealed that it was the largest amount in a single Jan Dhan account and that no other account opened under the scheme came close to that, the report suggests.

The second largest amount deposited amount was Rs 3.05 crore, deposited by a beneficiary in a Bank of India (BoI) account.

This was closely followed by a Union Bank account which was credited with Rs 1.21 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra and Dena Bank had Rs 98.45 lakh and Rs 94.45 lakh as the largest amounts in a single Jan Dhan account respectively.

The RTI query was filed with 20 nationalised banks asking basic questions on accounts under the PMJDY.

Some banks refused to furnish the information citing various sections from the RTI Act, the report adds.

The RTI reply also revealed that the largest deposit made in a single Jan Dhan account in Punjab & Sind Bank, IDBI Bank, Andhra Bank and Indian Bank were Rs 52 lakh, Rs 32.45 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 4.22 lakh respectively.

According to the report, information was only sought through an RTI query to nationalised banks and that similar deposits that may have been made in private banks and cooperative banks were not included in the reply.

The official website of the PMJDY however states that accounts opened under the scheme have limitations regarding the aggregate credits of not more than Rs 1 lakh per annum, aggregate withdrawals of not more than Rs 10,000 per month and balance in the accounts of not more than Rs 50,000 at any given point of time.

A Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) can be opened under the PMJDY.

PMJDY was launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to bring banking facility to financially poor section of society.