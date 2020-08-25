RTI reveals huge gap in pricing of ventilators bought under PM CARES: Report

There is a vast difference in the prices of ventilators bought under PM CARES fund, and the two of the companies to whom an advance was released were later not recommended by the technical committee constituted under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), an RTI revealed.

It also showed that at least one such purchase order was given without the nod of the empowered group constituted to ensure availability of essential medical equipment, as it pre-dates the constitution of the group, as per an India Today report.

The RTI was filed by Anjali Bharadwaj, an RTI activist on June 18, 2020. The RTI sought details of hospitals run by the Centre, which have been allocated money or have been supplied ventilators paid for through the PM CARES fund.

Bharadwaj also requested to know the total amount allocated from PM CARES fund, the total number of ventilators supplied, and the number of ventilators that have been delivered and paid for by the fund.

The response from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 20, 2020, read, "250 PM-Cares ventilators were given to DRDO COVID Hospital in Delhi and three have been provided to the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi. No funds are being provided to hospitals for the purchase of ventilators.”

According to the response, the ministry and HLL had made purchase orders for 58,850 ‘Make in India’ ventilators. PM CARES is providing Rs 2,000 crore for the purchase of Make in India ventilators.”

It also said the technical committee constituted under DGHS recommended only 3 of the 6 companies and finally notes that 17,100 ventilators have been allocated to states/UTs.

However, a reading of the table containing the names of the companies, the purchase order quantity and the purchase order value provided in the RTI response show wide variation in the price of ventilators. For instance, as per the table, each ventilator from ‘Allied Medical’ company costs Rs 8.62 lakh, while those from ‘Agva Healthcare’ company cost Rs 1.66 lakh each.

“The details of the 17,100 ventilators allocated to the states and UTs, in terms of the names of the hospitals to which these were allocated, the number of ventilators allocated, etc. could not be located in the public domain,” told RTI activist Bhardwaj to India Today.

The table containing the names of the companies, the purchase order quantity, and the purchase order value shows a wide disparity in the pricing of ventilators. At least one purchase order was given without the nod of the empowered group as it pre-dated the constitution of the group.

According to Bharadwaj, the RTI response shows that at least two of the companies — Jyoti CNV Automation and AMTZ Basic — to whom an advance was released and were later not recommended by the technical committee constituted under the DGHS, the report said.

In response to another RTI filed on June 18, 2020, a copy of the communication between the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the health ministry was provided. It was a letter dated May 18, 2020, from Bhaskar Khulbe (advisor to the Prime Minister), written to Secretary, MoHFW and a reply from Secretary, MoHFW dated May 20, 2020.

In the letter, the advisor to the Prime Minister said the health ministry has begun the process of procuring ventilators based on the recommendations of the empowered group constituted and requested a detailed proposal so that 50,000 ventilators can be financed through the PM CARES fund.

The response from the ministry provided a detailed statement containing the names of the companies, the purchase order quantity, the purchase order value, and the advance released. It further noted that the purchase order of Rs 166 crore to a company was given prior to the constitution of the empowered group, the report said.