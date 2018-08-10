RTI data shows 99% of Delhi Metro trips were on time since 2013

Despite massive growth in operations, Delhi Metro has been able to deliver on one of the major features of a robust public transportation system - punctuality. An RTI application revealed 99 percent train trips to be on time between 2013 and May 2018. In 2013, of 18,72,486 trips undertaken by Metro, 975 were delayed, resulting in an average operational punctuality of 99.94%.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the increase in the network length over the years meant more trains into service, which resulted in the increase in the number of trips.

Lacking any negative impact on punctuality, figures show over 18.59 lakh trips to have been undertaken by trains in 2014. With 1,213 delays, the corresponding percentage rounds up to 99.93.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official explained a trip to be considered delayed if it took more than 60 seconds than its scheduled time in its completion. 2015 saw a total of 19.41 lakh trips with 1,115 being delayed. 2016 saw 21.01 lakh trips of which 1,326 were delayed. The average punctuality came around 99.94 percent in 2015 and 99.93 percent in 2016.

The RTI data further highlighted a recorded 20,88,582 trips in 2017 with 1,405 delays and a punctuality average at 99.93 percent. Around 99.86 percent trips were completed till May 2018.

Speaking of the punctual services, DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said, “There is round-the-clock working of dedicated Operations & Maintenance officials/staff deployed across all the stations and depots to ensure the most reliable and punctual services throughout the year.”

Serving 214 stations, with the recent launch of an eight km long section of Pink Line, the Delhi Metro network in Delhi-NCR now spans a total of 296 km.