Bill to amend RTI Act to be introduced in Monsoon Session: Report

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which starts on Wednesday, will see the introduction of the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018, according to a report by The Hindu.

The bill proposes to give the Centre the power to set tenures and salaries of State and Central Information Commissioners, the newspaper reported.

According to the current law, Information Commissioners have a tenure of 5 years and receive salaries that match those of Election Commissioners. The RTI amendment bill seeks to change that.

"The functions being carried out by the Election Commission of India and the central and state Information Commissions are totally different," the statement of objects and reasons attached to the amendment bill reads.

What the RTI amendment bill proposes?

The bill differentiates between the Election Commission and Information Commissions. While the former is a constitutional body, the latter are statutory bodies.

Hence, their differing mandates mean that "their status and service conditions need to be rationalised accordingly", the bill proposes.

Why is the bill being opposed?

Both opposition parties and RTI activists are saying that the amendments to the RTI law will dilute it.

"The decision to give the Information Commissioners a high stature and protected tenures is meant to ensure their independence and was approved by Parliament when the law was passed," said Anjali Bhardwaj, co-convener of the National Campaign for People's Right to Information (NCPRI).

She said that the move is simply a way of giving the Central government a greater grip on Information Commissioners, who have been giving orders that the government finds inconvenient.

The amendments "will completely destroy the autonomy of Information Commissions...and fundamentally weaken the institution", NCPRI said in a statement.

To protest the bill, NCPRI is planning to hold a protest march in Delhi and nationwide agitations on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.