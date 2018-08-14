App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RTI activist murder: Presiding judge yet to receive security cover

A key accused in the case is former BJP MP Dinu Solanki, who is currently out on bail.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge KM Dave, who had sought security cover for himself and his family in June, is yet to receive it. He is presiding over the murder case of a Right to Information (RTI) activist Amit Jethva.

Dave had sought security cover citing the sensitive nature of the case. CBI sources told The Indian Express that principal sessions' court judge AR Patel had written a letter to the CBI director seeking security for Dave in June.

“It is in process. I would not like to talk about it. You should ask the concerned department,” Dave told the daily.

A key accused in the case is former BJP MP Dinu Solanki, who is currently out on bail.

related news

A CBI official told the paper that Patel had asked for security cover on behalf of Dave in the letter as he was presiding over Jethva’s murder trial.

“We have learnt that the Centre has recently ordered a security cover assessment by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Based on their report, security will be provided to the judge. We don’t have any update on the issue till date,” the official added.

Jethva was shot dead in July 2010 outside the Gujarat High Court. He was an environmental activist and had allegedly exposed illegal mining in and around the Gir forest using RTIs.

In 2017, the Gujarat High Court had ordered a retrial of the case and termed the CBI court trial a miscarriage of justice. Jethva’s father had also filed a petition alleging contempt of court by the CBI and Solanki after he wasn’t arrested within 48 hours of the court order.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.