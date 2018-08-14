RTI activist murder: Presiding judge yet to receive security cover

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge KM Dave, who had sought security cover for himself and his family in June, is yet to receive it. He is presiding over the murder case of a Right to Information (RTI) activist Amit Jethva.

Dave had sought security cover citing the sensitive nature of the case. CBI sources told The Indian Express that principal sessions' court judge AR Patel had written a letter to the CBI director seeking security for Dave in June.

“It is in process. I would not like to talk about it. You should ask the concerned department,” Dave told the daily.

A key accused in the case is former BJP MP Dinu Solanki, who is currently out on bail.

A CBI official told the paper that Patel had asked for security cover on behalf of Dave in the letter as he was presiding over Jethva’s murder trial.

“We have learnt that the Centre has recently ordered a security cover assessment by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Based on their report, security will be provided to the judge. We don’t have any update on the issue till date,” the official added.

Jethva was shot dead in July 2010 outside the Gujarat High Court. He was an environmental activist and had allegedly exposed illegal mining in and around the Gir forest using RTIs.

In 2017, the Gujarat High Court had ordered a retrial of the case and termed the CBI court trial a miscarriage of justice. Jethva’s father had also filed a petition alleging contempt of court by the CBI and Solanki after he wasn’t arrested within 48 hours of the court order.