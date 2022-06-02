 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RTI activist-contractor shot dead in MP's Vidisha

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST

A Right To Information (RTI) activist was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons in front of the Public Works Department (PWD) office I Vidisha on Thursday evening, police said.

Ranjeet Soni (36), the victim, also worked as a government contractor, said Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav.

The assailants escaped from the spot after the incident, he added. Soni, while working as a contractor for various government departments, used the RTI Act to get information, often for issues related to government contracts, he said.

Personal enmity could be the reason behind the incident but police are probing all angles, he added.

first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:09 pm
