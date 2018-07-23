RTE provisions being ignored in Maharashtra: Sena

NDA ally Shiv Sena, which has been targetting the BJP, today claimed that the provisions of the Right to Education law have been ignored in Maharashtra where education has become a "business".

Participating in the debate on the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sena member Vinayak Raut claimed that the provisions of the Right to Compulsory Education (RTE) have been "put aside" in Maharashtra where education has become more of a "business".

His party, however, supported the legislation.

Participating in the debate, Saugata Roy (TMC) took a dig at Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha saying there has been speculation that he is "unhappy" and may join the grand alliance in Bihar.

Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party is an alliance partner of the NDA.

Kushwaha, who was sitting in one of the front benches, smiled and made a gesture to Roy indicating that what the TMC leader was claiming was untrue.

He also recalled the Darwin Theory remarks made by another MoS, Satyapal Singh, and asked him to join HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Kushwaha in the front row.