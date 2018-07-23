App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

RTE provisions being ignored in Maharashtra: Sena

Participating in the debate on the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sena member Vinayak Raut claimed that the provisions of the Right to Compulsory Education (RTE) have been "put aside" in Maharashtra where education has become more of a "business".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NDA ally Shiv Sena, which has been targetting the BJP, today claimed that the provisions of the Right to Education law have been ignored in Maharashtra where education has become a "business".

Participating in the debate on the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sena member Vinayak Raut claimed that the provisions of the Right to Compulsory Education (RTE) have been "put aside" in Maharashtra where education has become more of a "business".

His party, however, supported the legislation.

Participating in the debate, Saugata Roy (TMC) took a dig at Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha saying there has been speculation that he is "unhappy" and may join the grand alliance in Bihar.

Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party is an alliance partner of the NDA.

Kushwaha, who was sitting in one of the front benches, smiled and made a gesture to Roy indicating that what the TMC leader was claiming was untrue.

He also recalled the Darwin Theory remarks made by another MoS, Satyapal Singh, and asked him to join HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Kushwaha in the front row.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 09:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.