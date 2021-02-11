MARKET NEWS

RT-PCR test must for Maharashtra-bound travellers from Kerala

PTI
February 11, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala, which has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases, to check the spread of the viral infection in the western state, an official said on Thursday.

Kerala's active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, the highest in the country.

The southern state also reported 5,980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as per official figures.

The decision of compulsory RT-PCR test for travellers from Kerala has come into effect from Wednesday, Maharashtra's secretary for relief and rehabilitation (additional charge), Anoop Kumar, told PTI.

Kerala has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and its active cases are as high as 64,000, he noted.

Show

"As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra government has decided to make the RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala," the official said.

The test has to be done 72 hours before the commencement of travel, he added.

Similar tests have been already made mandatory for travellers from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan since November last year.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 3,451 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 20,52,253, according to the state health department.

The state has so far reported 51,390 deaths due to the disease.

There are 35,633 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, the health department said on Wednesday.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Feb 11, 2021 11:51 am

