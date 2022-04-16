 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

Apr 16, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

Srinivasan, 45, was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.

An RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Srinivasan, 45, was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.

The suspects reportedly arrived at the spot on motorbikes. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, they said.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near here.

Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the killing of Srinivasan.

Apr 16, 2022 08:30 pm
