RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

An RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Srinivasan, 45, was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.

The suspects reportedly arrived at the spot on motorbikes. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, they said.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near here.

Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the killing of Srinivasan.