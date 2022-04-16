English
    RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

    PTI
    April 16, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
    RSS workers (Representative image)

    An RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

    Srinivasan, 45, was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.

    The suspects reportedly arrived at the spot on motorbikes. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, they said.

    The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near here.

    Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

    Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the killing of Srinivasan.



    Tags: #Kerala #RSS
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 08:30 pm
