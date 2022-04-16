RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

An RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang here on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Srinivasan, 45, was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.
The suspects reportedly arrived at the spot on motorbikes. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, they said.
The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near here.
Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.
