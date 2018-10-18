RSS Vijayadashami LIVE: Vicious atmosphere being created to disturb social cohesion, says Mohan Bhagwat

Live now
Oct 18, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gandhi ji gave foundation of truth, non-violence to freedom movement: Bhagwat
India’s progress will have to be achieved by rejuvenating all precincts of national life, being rooted in its eternal ethos. We can only move ahead on the basis of our "Swa": Mohan Bhagwat
The premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together was not taken into consideration. The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crore of devotees was not taken into account: Mohan Bhagwat said about the Sabarimala temple entry issue
Nowhere in the world, healthy and peaceful social life has ever thrived and can thrive, only on the basis of laws and the fear of punishment: Mohan Bhagwat
The solutions to the problems lie in creating an affectionate and family atmosphere and social harmony. In this perspective, the entire society, including luminaries and leading intellectuals, need to take up the duty in this direction: Mohan Bhagwat
Through manufacturing of a vicious atmosphere that weakens the social cohesion -- essentially the bedrock of internal security of a nation -- a world of psychological warfare is being carved out. This is called as ‘Mantrayuddh’ in our traditional Rajneeti Shastras: Mohan Bhagwat
To establish an anti-national leadership with blind followers solely committed to them is the Neo-Left doctrine of Urban Naxals. Their cohorts already established in social media and main stream media, intellectual circles and other institutions are associated with such activities: Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat has expressed displeasure at the delay in implementation of schemes for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Mohan Bhagwat on police reforms
Police forces are the first to take the call when it comes to internal security. National Police Commission (NPC) has also made recommendations for reforms in their systems. It is necessary to ponder over those recommendations that have been pending for several years and make efforts towards such reforms: Mohan Bhagwat
The country cannot be assured about its security without the total self-reliance in the field of defence production even while continuing with the multilateral exchanges where necessary. The pace of national efforts in this direction has to be accelerated: Mohan Bhagwat
It is necessary to be more attentive in enhancing the basic amenities of armed and security forces and their families. There have been some laudable efforts in this regard by the government: Mohan Bhagwat
Efforts are being initiated and accelerated to enhance the morale of our armed and security forces, making them well-equipped and to provide them with the latest technology. This is one of the reasons that India’s prestige is rising in the world: Mohan Bhagwat
A horrific, merciless campaign began long time ago in the shape of Babar's invasion. He spared neither Muslims nor the Hindus of the country and under his campaign the society of India was flattened: Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur
Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birth anniversary is being celebrated, provided the political foundation of truth and non-violence to India’s independence movement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is addressing the Vijayadashami gathering in Nagpur, Maharashtra.