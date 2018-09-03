App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS to start countrywide environmental awareness movement

The issues related to the environment and how it can be conserved will now also be discussed in RSS shakhas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The RSS and its allied organisations will start a mass movement for environmental awareness and water conservation in the country, a senior Sangh functionary.

"Discussions on starting such a movement were held during the Sangh's three-day all India coordination meeting which concluded on Sunday at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt here," RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said.

The meeting was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president Amit Shah. "During the meeting, it was felt that there is a need to spread awareness about water conservation, environment and minimizing plastic waste," Vaidya said.

"Various organisations which are part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) family are already working in this direction. And there is a need to make it a movement by taking the society together," he said.

related news

The issues related to the environment and how it can be conserved will now also be discussed in RSS shakhas, he said.

The coordination meeting was attended by all executive members of the RSS and national office-bearers of its affiliated organisations, Vaidya said.

Around 200 workers attended the meeting and shared their experiences, views and discussed contemporary issues. The top brass of the RSS also complimented the relief work carried out by its cadres in flood-affected Kerala.

"There was no specific agenda of the meeting. It was a coordination meeting which takes place twice a year - in September and January," Vaidya said. No specific decisions are taken in this meet.

This time, the meeting was organised at Raghavendra Mutt on the coast of river Tungbhadra, and was also addressed by its head, Swami Subudhendra Teertha.

The Sangh had earlier given indications that it may invite leaders from across the political spectrum to attend a three-day lecture series of Bhagwat later this month.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #India #Mohan Bhagwat #Politics #RSS

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.