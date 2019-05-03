RSS should merge with BJP instead of supporting it inconspicuously: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on May 3 hit out at the RSS, saying it should merge with the BJP and enter in active politics openly rather than supporting the saffron party inconspicuously and misleading people in the name of Hindutva. "I would like to say it to RSS people that it should come openly in politics rather than misleading people in the name of Hindutva, being a cultural organisation and supporting BJP inconspicuously,"Gehlot told reporters here.

The Congress leader said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should merge with the BJP and announce themselves a political party as doing politics "behind the curtain" is not good for the country

People will evaluate their principles, programme and policies and the fight will be face-to face, the CM said.

"Congress has the strength to face them. People will evaluate and take decision. Doing politics behind the curtain is not in welfare of the country," Gehlot said.

He said that when Mahatma Gandhi was murdered the then Union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS.

Later, RSS had declared that it will not take part in politics in future but today they are supporting the Bharatiya Janta Party and doing backdoor politics, he alleged.

"I am not making any political statement but RSS people decide who will become minister, chief minister, governor and even decide posting of government officers. It will be good that they come in the field and fight," he said.