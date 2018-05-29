App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS organisation of nationalists, not Pakistan's ISI: Gadkari on Pranab accepting invite

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari today welcomed former President Pranab Mukherjee's decision to accept an invitation to attend an RSS event, saying it is a "good start" and "political untouchability" is not good.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari today welcomed former President Pranab Mukherjee's decision to accept an invitation to attend an RSS event, saying it is a "good start" and "political untouchability" is not good. Gadkari, the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur, also said the RSS was not Pakistan's ISI but an organisation of nationalists.

Mukherjee has been invited to be the chief guest at the valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg -- a training camp for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers -- at its headquarters in Nagpur.

The event is to be held on June 7 and a senior RSS functionary had said yesterday that Mukherjee has accepted the invitation.

"Mukherjee's acceptance of the invitation is a good start. Political untouchability is not good," Gadkari told reporters here when asked about reported reservations in the Congress over the former President accepting the RSS invite.

Even though there has been no official reaction from the Congress on Mukherjee's decision, several party leaders have expressed surprise over the development.
First Published on May 29, 2018 05:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.