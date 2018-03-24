RSS making political decisions for BJP: Ashok Gehlot

The RSS has become an "extra-constitutional" authority in the country and makes political decisions for the BJP, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot alleged on Saturday.

The involvement of the RSS in government decisions is well-known, Gehlot told reporters, adding that it should come into open politics after merging with the BJP, instead of misleading people claiming itself to be a nationalist, cultural organisation.

"The RSS has become an extra-constitutional authority in the country that decides who would be the CM of states, who should be sent to cabinet and who should go to corporations," he said, without offering any evidence to support his allegations.

The former Rajasthan chief minister said Congress leaders are capable of countering the RSS-BJP combine ideologically and politically. He asked the BJP to fight the Congress on policies and principles.

He also claimed that the people of Rajasthan have decided to throw the BJP out of power in the state.