Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

RSS invites Kailash Satyarthi as chief guest at Vijayadashmi event

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has invited the social activist to attend its annual Vijayadashmi function as chief guest on October 18, and he has agreed, the Sangh's Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi will be the chief guest at the RSS' Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur on October 18, a top Sangh functionary said on Tuesday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has invited the social activist to attend its annual Vijayadashmi function as chief guest on October 18, and he has agreed, the Sangh's Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said.

The Vijayadashmi function is the most-watched event in the RSS, as on this day the Sangh chief expresses the organisation's views on issues of national importance and outlines its next year's objectives.

It was on Vijayadashmi in 1925 that Keshav Baliram Hedgewar had set up the RSS.

In his last year's address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had touched on various crucial issues such as cow vigilantism and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sant Nirmal Das Maharaj, a Dalit Sikh religious leader was the chief guest at last year's event.

Nirmal Das Maharaj was the first Dalit leader to be invited as the chief guest at the event.

Asked why Satyarthi has been invited this year, another Sangh functionary said like the RSS, he has also been working for the welfare of society.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 09:45 am

