you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSS holds closed door meeting with 70 columnists from across India

The 70 columnists attending the meeting write in different languages.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is holding a daylong meeting with 70 columnists from across India on February 18 in an effort to clear misconceptions about the organisation, sources said. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who last year met representatives of international media organisations posted in India, is expected to deliver a keynote address that will be followed by a free-flowing conversation, they said.

The 70 columnists attending February 18 meeting write in different languages.

The meeting, in Chhattarpur in New Delhi, is a closed-door meeting and the proceedings are "strictly confidential", the sources said.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

