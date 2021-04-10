RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.

Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said.

He is under observation, they said. An RSS functionary confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.