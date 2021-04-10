English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Mohan Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said.

PTI
April 10, 2021 / 12:43 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.

Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said.

He is under observation, they said. An RSS functionary confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Mohan Bhagwat
first published: Apr 10, 2021 12:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.