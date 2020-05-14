RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against new labour laws

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called for a nationwide protest against the labour law changes made by several states.

BMS said they will take out a protest on May 20 to also oppose the decision of states like Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa, Punjab, Assam, and Maharashtra to increase work hours to 72 hours per week, which translates to 12 hours per day.

Condemning the move, Virjesh Upadhyay, Chief, BMS, said: "The working hours have been increased from 8 to 12 hours. It is learnt that many other states are planning to follow the trend. This is unheard of in history and is rare even in the most undemocratic countries…. We have been pushed to the wall and there is no other way out except going for agitation."

The Mazdoor Sangh has plans for a three-phase protest, according to a report in Business Standard. In the first phase, the state units of the labour organisation will send letters to the concerned authorities between May 16 and 18, to address pressing local issues such as job loss, non-payment of wages, the plight of migrant workers, etc.

Next, on May 20, district-level protests will be held (including in industrial estates), without flouting any social distancing norm.

After that, between May 30 and 31, sectoral level conventions will be arranged to raise concerns on changes in labour laws, while demanding their withdrawal.

Similar protests have also been announced by other central trade unions as well – some affiliated to political parties, the others apolitical.