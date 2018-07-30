RS Sharma Aadhaar tweet row intensifies, daughter gets threatening email

Ever since Telecom Regulatory Authority of India chairman Ram Sewak Sharma tweeted his Aadhaar number on Friday, he has courted his fair share of controversy on Twitter.

While Sharma fielded most of the tweet responses directed at him, continuing to ask people to cause him "real harm," on Monday, his daughter Kavita Sharma was sent an email that was marked to a few journalists as well.

The email said that his bank information and all email accounts were compromised. The sender asked Kavita to pay a ransom, failing which all "sensitive files" would be released to the media if her father does not delete his accounts "immediately".

Also Read: RS Sharma vs privacy champions: Both parties claim victory after TRAI chief's Aadhaar dare

Sharma maintained throughout the weekend that no real harm was done to him. Apart from the fact that sharing the Aadhaar number, even your own, is not allowed under the Aadhaar Act, Sharma's tweet was seen as problematic on several levels.

"It is not in keeping with the dignity of his office," said a corporate lawyer who deals with privacy and did not wish to be named.

Nikhil Pahwa, the founder of Medianama and a co-founder of Save the Internet, said in a piece on Sunday that being a civil servant and technocrat, Sharma is unlikely to ever face the kind of harm a citizen might face if their Aadhaar number is made public.

"For someone else it could mean monitoring of communications to determine when there's no one at home, and robbing the house. For a woman, it could mean someone stalking her, and landing up at her house," Pahwa wrote.

Similarly, Virag Gupta, who is a cyber and constitution lawyer, said in a piece on Firstpost Hindi: "While the government places advertisements dissuading the public to not make their personal details public, the TRAI chairman seems to have a different understanding of it."

The risk in the way Sharma made his Aadhaar number public, and downplayed the impact of his leaked mobile phone number, address and email information, is that it could make it seem "normal" and "unharmful" to the general public.

"Twitter also tends to drive people to extremes," said the lawyer quoted above.

Although Sharma was equally panned and supported on Twitter, most people agreed that the stunt he pulled was unnecessary.

The TRAI chairman, who retires in August, was earlier the secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the second in command at Unique Identification Authority of India after Nandan Nilekani.

He did not respond to requests for comment for this story.