App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

RS MP Rajiv Chandrasekhar hits out at Chidambaram

BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee Rajeev Chandrasekhar today hit out at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for "blatant attempt" to rewrite the history of the UPA government after failing to act on CAG reports on coal and 2G scams.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee Rajeev Chandrasekhar today hit out at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for "blatant attempt" to rewrite the history of the UPA government after failing to act on CAG reports on coal and 2G scams.

"It is a blatant attempt to rewrite his (Chidambaram)  government's history, which was plagued by several scams  including 2G and Common Wealth Games scams, besides coal  scam," he told PTI here.

Chandrasekhar, who was an independent Rajya Sabha member, today joined the BJP, a day after the party nominated him as its candidate for the March 23 polls to fill four seats to the Upper House of Parliament from Karnataka.

At the launch of his book 'Speaking Truth To Power' here yesterday, Chidambaram had said the CAG report on telecom was a "gross exaggeration" and people failed to treat "a business problem as a business problem and find business solution."

related news

Chidambaram was wrong in trying to make people believe that it was a private dispute, Chandrasekhar said. As long as it involves public money and assets, it does not amount to a business dispute, he said.     Chandrasekhar said Chidambaram and his "elite company,"  including Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Kapil Sibal, tried to  spin different kinds of theories and yarns about 2G and coal  scams, but the Supreme Court had intervened and cancelled  all licenses.

To call the then CAG Vinod Rai, who was appointed during the tenure of UPA government, as someone bad, cannot be digested, the Rajya Sabha MP said.    "If they (UPA) think Mr Vinod Rai is such a bad person, then how did they appoint him as CAG? How did they appoint him as finance (banking) secretary under Chidambaram's dispensation," he asked.

Chidambaram also had said telecom and power sectors have  contributed to NPA problem more than anything else due to the  malicious twist given to UPA governments' policies governing  them.

tags #Politics

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC