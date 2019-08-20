App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 891 cr approved for traffic management system in Mumbai

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Mumbai's population is around 1.30 crore and its surface area is 438 square km.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra cabinet on August 20 approved Rs 891 crore to implement the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) project to streamline vehicular movement on the metropolis' roads.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Mumbai's population is around 1.30 crore and its surface area is 438 square km.

There are around 34 lakh vehicles in Mumbai, with 261 out of 1000 persons in the city owning a vehicle, it said.

Close

"To address issues of time consumed while travelling, money spent on fuel due to vehicle population and traffic jams in Mumbai and its subsequent effect on productivity, there is need for a modern traffic management system," the statement said.

related news

"Mumbai has around 2000-kilometre road network...the ITMS project will be implemented on these roads and also the city's bridges, flyovers," it added.

The system can help adjust signal time slot based on vehicular traffic on a road and its length, the statement said.

The project will help in smart signaling, identifying licence number plates, control over-speeding vehicles and illegal parking, trace stolen vehicles and recovery of penalty, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.