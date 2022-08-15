 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rs 88,765 crore invested in different projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in last 5 years: LG Admiral D K Joshi

Aug 15, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

Hoisting the national flag at the Netaji Stadium here, the LG said Rs 1,232 crore submarine OFC project has increased the telecom bandwidth in the islands.

Joshi said in the coming days 30 islands will be opened to foreign tourists as restricted area permit has been removed from these islands to boost tourism in the archipelago.

He said an international container transhipment terminal and two new green field airports will be set up in the islands.

To help fisheries and marine product exports an office of the Marine Products Export Development Authority will be set up in Port Plair, Joshi said.

Earlier in the day, the LG paid homage at Cellular Jail at Martyr’s Column to the great freedom fighters on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

A special Flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Southernmost point of India, Indira Point, Great Nicobar Island, by the Nicobar district Administration.

