Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 10:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 6,688 cr highway, port connectivity projects launched in AP

The projects for which foundation stone was laid included capacity augmentation and six-laning of the NH-16 stretches from Icchapuram to Anakapalli at a total cost of Rs 4,989 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Several national highway and port connectivity development projects totally worth Rs 6,688 crore were yesterday launched in Andhra Pradesh by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Gadkari, the minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, also dedicated to the nation a connectivity road from Visakhapatnam Port to NH-16, executed at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The projects for which foundation stone was laid included capacity augmentation and six-laning of the NH-16 stretches from Icchapuram to Anakapalli at a total cost of Rs 4,989 crore. These projects will improve connectivity between Chennai and Kolkata, reduce travel time between the two cities and also lower traffic congestion in Vishakhapatnam, officials said.

The Port Connectivity projects for which foundation stone was laid included 12.7 km long 4-lane connectivity from NH-16 to Vishakhapatnam Port at a cost of Rs 549 crore under Bharatmala scheme. In addition, Gadkari also inaugurated port projects worth Rs 1,062 crore and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 679 crore.

Union Ministers of State Pon Radhakrishnan and Mansukh Mandaviya and several state ministers and officials were present at the function.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #N Chandrababu Naidu #Nitin Gadkari

