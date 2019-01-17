App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Rs 65 lakh pending dues recovered from builders: GBN admin

Recovery Certificates (RC) were issued against Supertech Private Limited, IVR Prime, Jaypee Group and UTC Private Limited, the administration officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on January 17 recovered Rs 65 lakh in dues pending towards the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA), officials said.

Recovery Certificates (RC) were issued against Supertech Private Limited, IVR Prime, Jaypee Group and UTC Private Limited, the administration officials said.

"Altogether Rs 65 lakh were recovered in total from the four private firms towards RCs issued by RERA," it said in a statement.

About Rs 28.58 lakh from Supertech, Rs 19 lakh from IVR Prime, Rs 4.16 lakh from Jaypee, and Rs 13.93 lakh from UTC were recovered in Dadri tehsil by Revenue official Alok Pratap Singh and naib tehsildars Arti Yadav and Durgesh Singh, it said.

According to the officials, when RCs are issued against pending dues to any group or entity, they are served with a notice 15 days ago asking them to clear the dues, and only after this such actions follow.

The RCs are first sent to the district administration, which is empowered by the law to take several actions, including the power to attach accounts and even the properties to make the recovery from any defaulted, the officials said.

The district administration had Wednesday recovered Rs 1.28 crore from three builder's groups and Rs 1 crore from two firms Monday on RCs issued against them, officials said.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 11:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

