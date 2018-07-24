App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 60,000 crore worth projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

Out of the projects that will be inaugurated, 57 are under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, while 26 projects are part of the Smart City scheme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh during his fifth visit to the state on July 28 and 29, according to an Indian Express report.

Modi will inaugurate the projects at a ceremony scheduled to be held in Lucknow.

Baba Ramdev, whose company Patanjali is setting up a massive food park in the state, will also attend the ceremony.

Around 80 industrialists are expected to attend the ceremony along with CM Yogi Adityanath.

Out of the projects that will be inaugurated, 57 are under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, while 26 projects are part of the Smart City scheme. Eleven projects will be launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

On the occasion, keys will be given to beneficiaries under the housing schemes.

“When Prime Minister will lay one brick here in Lucknow, the groundbreaking for the projects would be done digitally in the districts concerned,” said State Minister for Infrastructure and Industries Satish Mahana.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 08:42 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh

