Rs 52 crore erroneously credited to Bihar farmer’s pension account

Ram Bahadur Shah, a farmer hailing from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, erroneously received Rs 52 crore in his pension account. The elderly man of humble means has appealed to the government to allow him to retain some of the money so that he could spend the rest of his life without having to stress over his finances.

According to an India Today report, Shah has told the government: “Provide us with some of this amount so that we can spend the rest of our lives smoothly.”

The elderly farmer, who resides in a village under the Katihar police station, learned that crores of rupees had been credited to his pension account by mistake when he approached a nearby Customer Service Point (CSP) to seek an update on the status of his pension account.

Reacting to this, Shah said: “We were shocked to hear this and wondered where the amount had come from. We have spent our lives farming. I only appeal to the government to give us some of this amount so that we can spend the rest of our lives smoothly.”

Police have already informed local authorities about the incident and are investigating the matter. Employees of the concerned bank will be questioned.