English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rs 515 crore collected in Rajasthan for building Ayodhya Ram temple: VHP vice president

The grand Ram temple will be 161 feet high from the ground floor, 361 feet long and 235 feet wide.

PTI
March 07, 2021 / 11:00 PM IST
The design of Ram temple. (File Image: Reuters)

The design of Ram temple. (File Image: Reuters)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice president Champat Rai on Sunday said Rajasthan has contributed the highest Rs 515 crore for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A nationwide campaign was run for 42 days from January 15 to collect funds for the building of the temple and Rs 2,500 had been collected till March 4, he said at a press conference.

Over Rs 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple, says trust member

The idea of using Mirzapur stones for the plinth of the temple and stones from Jodhpur for its rampart is being considered, he said, adding, stones from Banshi Paharpur in Bharatpur district will also be used in the temple. The grand Ram temple will be 161 feet high from the ground floor, 361 feet long and 235 feet wide. Three floors will be built, each 20 feet high, the VHP vice president said, adding the temple will have 160 pillars.
PTI
TAGS: #Ayodhya #Champat Rai #Ram temple #Vishwa Hindu Parishad
first published: Mar 7, 2021 11:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.