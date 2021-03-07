Rs 515 crore collected in Rajasthan for building Ayodhya Ram temple: VHP vice president

The design of Ram temple. (File Image: Reuters)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice president Champat Rai on Sunday said Rajasthan has contributed the highest Rs 515 crore for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A nationwide campaign was run for 42 days from January 15 to collect funds for the building of the temple and Rs 2,500 had been collected till March 4, he said at a press conference.

The idea of using Mirzapur stones for the plinth of the temple and stones from Jodhpur for its rampart is being considered, he said, adding, stones from Banshi Paharpur in Bharatpur district will also be used in the temple. The grand Ram temple will be 161 feet high from the ground floor, 361 feet long and 235 feet wide. Three floors will be built, each 20 feet high, the VHP vice president said, adding the temple will have 160 pillars.