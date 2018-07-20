App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 50,000 fine for not using Telugu on signboards in Vijaywada

The proposal was initiated by Telugu Bhasha Samskrutula Abhivruddhi Adhyayana Committee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vijayawada commercial shop owners and government officials will be fined up to Rs. 50,000 for not displaying signboards in Telugu. The new directive came into effect from July 18.

After several public meetings in different states-Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Odisha, the committee submitted its report to the government in 2017 as per The New Indian Express.

Vijay Bhaskar, a committee member said: "This is probably the first such initiative in the country. We recommended fines so that everyone would follow it without fail." Another member of the committee said that the new rule would “revive the lost glory of Telugu”. The decision has irked government officials and shopkeepers in Vijayawada.

T Purnachander Rao, a shopkeeper in Vijayawada, called the act 'foolish'."As Vijayawada is fast becoming a global city, many people from other states are coming here and how can they understand the Telugu sign boards?” he said.

There are different categories for the fine levied under the new rule. A department head may have to pay Rs. 5000 if the language used is other than Telugu. Similarly, public officials may have to pay Rs. 10,000 if they do not use Telugu for interacting with the public.

The highest fine to be levied on commercial shop owners is up to Rs. 50,000.  Educational institutes will be fined Rs 50,000 if they do not include Telugu syllabus or Telugu as a medium of instruction.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 04:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

