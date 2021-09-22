Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of those who died due to COVID-19, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India

Centre, in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on September 22, proposed an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 to the families of persons who died due to COVID-19.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recommended the Rs 50,000 compensation amount to the kin of those who died due to coronavirus infection, the government told the apex court, according to news agency PTI.

The Centre reportedly told the court that the ex-gratia amount would also be given to kin of COVID-19 victims who were involved in relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic.

The ex-gratia amount would, however, be disbursed to the kin of only those deceased whose death cause has been formally "certified as COVID-19", the Centre added.

The "ex-gratia assistance to kin of COVID-19 victims will be provided by from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)", the Centre clarified in its affidavit.

Also Read | Finances under severe strain, can't pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to COVID-19 victims: Centre to SC

The affidavit was filed around three months after the central government told the top court that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh, as sought by a petitioner, cannot be provided to the kin of COVID-19 victims as such a move would completely exhaust the disaster relief funds.

Notably, on September 3, the Supreme Court had expressed displeasure over delay in framing of guidelines for issuance of death certificates to the families of those who died of COVID-19.

The apex court had in its June 30 verdict directed the NDMA to recommend within six weeks the guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19.

With PTI inputs