Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 50,000 crore high-speed rail corridor being planned for Kerala

Railways plans to operate semi-high speed trains on this corridor which can also be used by commuters for local travel between major cities and suburbs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways is planning a Rs 50,000 crore high-speed elevated rail corridor from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, according to a Mint report.

The 500-km corridor, which will run parallel to the coast across almost the length of the state, will connect the northern regions with the state’s capital.

The railways plan to operate semi-high speed trains, which travel at a speed of 100-150 km per hour, on this corridor.

The rail project will be funded by development agencies such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Negotiations for funding are currently on.

A senior railway official told the newspaper that the high-speed corridor could also be used by commuters for local travel between major cities and suburbs.

According to the report, the project could be the most expensive state corridor undertaken by the Indian Railways other than the $13-billion Jammu-Baramulla link.

The proposal is expected to be placed before the Cabinet next year for its approval, the report added.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 10:08 am

tags #India #Indian Railways #Kerala

