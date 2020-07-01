Rs 50 crore investment, over 2,100 jobs expected in fresh Yamuna Expressway land allotments

Five garment manufacturing units and three private firms were allotted land along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, in a move likely to fetch investments worth Rs 50 crore and create 2,000 jobs in the region, officials said.

The allotted land pieces are in Sector 29 and 22 E managed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and close to the upcoming international Greenfield airport in Jewar.

As much as 9,500 sq metre (2.34 acre) land has been allotted to five readymade garment units in Sector 29 as part of the Apparel Park project, the officials said.

The five units -- H & M Traders, Twenty Second Miles, Prudent Exim, S K Textile Mills and Raghu Creations -- are members of the Society of Noida Apparel Export Cluster, authority said in a statement.

"These five readymade garment units are among the 64 applicants who had expressed interest during the 2018 UP investors summit. They were interviewed on Tuesday via video conferencing and allotted 9,500 sq metre land. The move is likely to bring in investments worth Rs 31.73 crore and also create 1,708 new jobs," it said.

Besides these, institutional land was allotted to Perfection Ventures, Vijender Sharma & Associates, and KBPL Infrastructure for corporate offices in Sector 22 E after a video conferencing, it said.

"These three land allocations would bring in investments worth Rs 18.05 crore and create 474 new jobs in the region," the authority said.

The statement said that July 31 is the last date for applying for land in the Apparel Park, MSME Park and Handicrafts ODOP (one district one product) Park in Sector 29 of the Yamuna Expressway Authority.

"Interested firms can apply for land allotment online till July 31," it added.

The Yamuna Expressway Authority had on June 10 also allotted land to eight industrial units along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar in a move expected to bring in investments worth Rs 288 crore and also create over 21,000 jobs, the officials.