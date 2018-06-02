Rs 5 lakh life insurance scheme for farmers soon, says Telangana CM

Telangana government today said it would soon announce a Rs five lakh life insurance scheme for farmers of the state. Under the scheme, to be implemented through the public sector Life Insurance Corporation, the family of a farmer would get Rs five lakh within 10 days in the event of his death, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Making the announcement during the celebration of the Telangana formation day, he said the premium for the scheme would be fully paid by the government. The distribution of insurance papers to the farmers would begin from August 15, Rao said. Earlier, the chief minister unfurled the national flag and inspected a parade.

The state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014. From August 15, the government would hold free eye-camps under the 'Kanti Velugu' scheme, he said. Spectacles would be distributed free of cost and free eye surgeries would be performed for the needy patients, he added.

The state government had earlier proposed to announce an interim relief in lieu of salary revision to its employees on the formation day, but deferred it. The chief minister held a meeting with senior officials in this regard last night when they suggested it may not be proper to make an announcement on the relief now as the pay revision commission, which has recently been appointed, is yet to submit any report, an official release said.

On the occasion of the formation day, the government listed out the numerous welfare and development programmes being implemented over the last four years. The schemes include social security pensions, 'Kalyana Lakshmi' scheme for providing monetary benefit to women, 24-hour free power supply to farmers, update of land records and the mission 'Bhagiradha', a drinking water supply project.

The state formation day was celebrated in the offices of opposition Congress, BJP, TDP and various other government departments. The state government offices in the city were decorated with colourful lighting.