Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 446.52 crore spent on foreign visits of Prime Minister Modi in last five year: MEA

According to the data given by him, a cost of Rs 121.85 crore was incurred in 2015-16 while an expenditure of Rs 78.52 crore was incurred in 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An expenditure of Rs 446.52 crore has been incurred on the foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on March 4. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the expenditure includes cost of chartered flights.

In 2017-18, a cost of Rs 99.90 crore was incurred while in 2018-19, an expenditure of Rs 100.02 crore was incurred, according to the data given by him.

In 2019-20, a cost of Rs 46.23 crore has been incurred on the prime minister's foreign visits, it said.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi

