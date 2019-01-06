App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 4,300 crore earmarked for creating infra for Kumbh Mela

Besides stepping up transportation connectivity for devotees to reach the Mela area, over 40,000 LED lights have been installed at the venue

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted Rs 4,300 crore for creating infrastructure necessary to conduct the Kumbh Mela 2019, scheduled to begin from January 15, the state's Minister of Excise and Prohibition Jai Pratap Singh said on January 5.

Participating in an event organised by trade body FICCI Tamil Nadu Council, he said, the Prayagraj (Allahabad) has UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage of humanity acknowledgement.

The Kumbh Mela is expected to witness an attendance over 20 lakh devotees, he said, adding the whole idea behind the event was to promote 'spiritual tourism'.

"The UP government is making efforts to familiarise the world with high-quality life, conduct and thoughts of Indian culture through the Kumbh Mela," he said.

Besides stepping up transportation connectivity for devotees to reach the Mela area, over 40,000 LED lights have been installed at the venue, he said.
First Published on Jan 6, 2019 07:48 am

tags #India #kumbh mela #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.