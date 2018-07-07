App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 43 crore GST fraud unearthed, two directors arrested

These recipients have availed inadmissible Input Tax Credit, the sources said adding that some of these recipients were also found to be non-existent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A fraud in the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) involving tax evasion of around Rs 43 crore was unearthed today, official sources said.

Three persons including two directors of the Howrah CGST Commissionerate were arrested in connection with the irregularities in Howrah and Hooghly areas under the Commissionerate.

Investigations revealed that the fraud pertains to issuance of fake GST invoices to 63 taxpayers without delivery of any goods or service, the sources said.

As per Section 132 of the CGST Act, issuance of an invoice or bill without supply of goods or services and wrongful availment of Input Tax Credit is a punishable offence, the sources said.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 09:35 am

tags #CGST #Current Affairs #GST #India

