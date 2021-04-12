Rs 4.04 cr stolen from Axis bank Chandigarh, security guard missing

Axis Bank (Representative image)

A branch of Axis bank in Chandigarh reported the theft of Rs 4.04 crores on April 11 with the security guard of the bank, as a prime suspect.

Officials of Axis Bank in Sector 34 of Chandigarh found cash missing from the trunk on the afternoon of April 11 and informed the police following which, ASP Shruti Arora, Inspector Rajeev Kumar, crime branch personnel, a forensic team, and a dog squad rushed to the spot, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, Sunil Kumar, a 30-year-old security guard was the prime suspect in the matter as he was seen, through the CCTV security footage, entering and exiting the premises of the bank several times.

Police said that the bank management kept the cash in this branch for further distribution to other branches and ATM booths and added that spot inspection shows that the stolen amount was kept in an iron trunk, which was found to be broken from the back and the locks on it were intact, the report added.

Reportedly, the 5 Punjab Police personnel, deputed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), were deputed as security at the time of the incident. “So far, there is no involvement of Punjab Police personnel in the theft," SP (Chandigarh) Ketan Bansal told the publication.

"We have registered a case against an unidentified person. The involvement of security guard Sunil has been established from the scrutiny of CCTV camera footage. He is absconding. Raids to arrest him are on. Different teams have been constituted to crack this case,” he added.

The report further added that Sunil was missing from the duty point post 2:15 am though he was scheduled to remain till 7 am. The police personnel informed the bank at 6 am about Sunil's disappearance.