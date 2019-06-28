App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 348 cr allocated for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme's media campaign since 2016-17: Govt

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani gave details of the total funds allocated and released under the scheme since 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government has allocated Rs 348 crore since 2016-17 towards media activities for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme that aims at checking female infanticide and educating the girl child, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani gave details of the total funds allocated and released under the scheme since 2016.

Out of Rs 878 crore funds allocated for the scheme since 2015, Rs 504 crore has been released and it includes funds for media activities, according to the data presented by the Union minister.

Close

The funds allocated for media campaign from 2016-17 onwards is Rs 348 crore, it stated.

related news

"For advocacy and media campaign, a 360 degree nation-wide media plan is executed in which almost all types of media platforms, including TV, radio, cinema, community radio station, SMS, digital online/social media, print media, community engagement, are used for spreading the message of the BBBP scheme," she said in a written reply.

"All the campaigns were executed and released through government agencies such as the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) and the Song and Drama Division under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio, Prasar Bharti (Doordarshan)," Irani said.

The goal of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme is to address the issue of decline in child sex ratio in critical districts through an awareness campaign as well as multi-sectoral interventions.

The interventions include registration of pregnancies in the first trimester, increased institutional deliveries and prohibition of sex determination.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme #Current Affairs #India #Smriti Irani

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.